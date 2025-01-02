Empowering Women and Digital Innovation Shine at Mahakumbh 2025 Prep

In an inspiring display of tradition and equality, women participated in a special Ganga Aarti at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday. The event, a rehearsal for the upcoming 2025 Mahakumbh Mela, aimed to break traditional boundaries within Sanatana Dharma, according to Pradeep Pandey, a local religious leader. 'Today a special aarti was performed. It was a rehearsal for the Kumbh Mela,' Pandey shared with ANI, highlighting the role of both boys and girls in the ceremony, emphasizing the message of inclusivity.

While the spiritual preparations unfold, the North Central Railway has implemented pioneering measures to facilitate the expected influx of pilgrims to Prayagraj. As part of its efforts, the Prayagraj division launched a digital ticketing system aimed at easing travel stress for visitors. The system allows pilgrims to download the UTS mobile app via a QR code on the green jackets worn by railway staff, effectively eliminating the need for long queues.

The integration of digital technology in this sacred event aligns with the broader Digital India initiative, promising a seamless experience for the millions expected to attend the Mahakumbh. Scheduled from January 13 to February 26, 2025, the event will see major bathing rituals, including the Shahi Snan, on significant dates such as Makar Sankranti, Mauni Amavasya, and Basant Panchami, offering a blend of tradition and modern convenience.

