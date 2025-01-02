Arif Mohammad Khan to Take Oath as New Bihar Governor

Left Menu

Arif Mohammad Khan, the newly appointed Governor of Bihar, is set to take office following a ceremonial oath at the Raj Bhavan. He succeeds Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, who has been reassigned as the Governor of Kerala. The President of India announced multiple appointments in a recent statement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 10:21 IST
Newly appointed Bihar governor Arif Mohammad Khan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Arif Mohammad Khan, newly appointed as the Governor of Bihar, will officially assume his role with an oath-taking ceremony at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday. Prior to the event, Khan paid homage to former President Rajendra Prasad at a memorial in Patna.

'Today, I'll take the oath. These are the people - whose blessings are needed...' Khan expressed in an interview with ANI. Arif Khan is succeeding Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, who is transitioning to the role of Governor of Kerala.

An announcement in December from the President's Secretariat revealed a series of gubernatorial appointments. Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati, previously the governor of Mizoram, will now serve as the Governor of Odisha. General (Dr) Vijay Kumar Singh has been appointed as the new Governor of Mizoram, while Ajay Kumar Bhalla will take on the role of Governor of Manipur. Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar's move to govern Kerala facilitated Arif Khan's appointment as Bihar's governor.

Nityanand Rai, Union Minister of State, commended Khan, underscoring his educational credentials and commitment to the marginalized and constitutional values. Praising his predecessor, Rai remarked that Bihar's new governor is notably capable, building on the tenure of his esteemed predecessor.

The transitions, as detailed in the announcement, will become effective as appointees assume their respective roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

