Post-Election Unrest in Mozambique Sparks Refugee Crisis in Southern Africa

Post-election unrest in Mozambique has forced over 3,000 individuals to flee their homes, seeking refuge in neighboring countries like Malawi and Eswatini. Among the displaced are refugees and asylum seekers of various nationalities who were already residing in Mozambique, compounding the humanitarian crisis.

According to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), around 2,000 people have crossed into Malawi in the past week, while Eswatini has reported receiving another 1,000 arrivals. The UNHCR has expressed grave concerns over the escalating displacement, calling for urgent international support to alleviate the suffering of those affected.

“We are deeply alarmed by the ongoing situation in Mozambique, where escalating violence has forced thousands to flee. Refugees and civilians are facing immense risks, losing their livelihoods and relying on humanitarian assistance,” said Chansa Kapaya, UNHCR’s Regional Director for Southern Africa. “While we are grateful for the generosity of Malawi and Eswatini, immediate support is crucial to tackle the worsening crisis and prevent further suffering.”

Conditions in Malawi

In Malawi, displaced individuals report fleeing violence, attacks, and looting in their villages. Many endured long, perilous journeys on foot and crossed the Shire River using small boats. Among the new arrivals are vulnerable groups, including pregnant women, elderly individuals, and children, who face acute food shortages.

UNHCR has responded by distributing tents, blankets, and hygiene kits, but the assistance is insufficient given the scale of the crisis. Shelters are overcrowded, and inadequate sanitation poses a significant health risk. At one site, over 1,000 individuals are sharing a single latrine, heightening the risk of disease outbreaks.

“We walked for days with no food or water. My children are sick, and we have nowhere to go,” said Maria, a mother of three who recently fled Mozambique.

Overcrowding in Eswatini

In Eswatini, many refugees report losing businesses and livelihoods in the violence. The Malindza refugee reception center, built to accommodate 250 people, is now hosting over 1,000. Overcrowding has reached critical levels, and resources are dangerously stretched.

UNHCR is working closely with local authorities to provide immediate assistance. Despite these efforts, more resources are urgently needed to support the influx and prepare for additional arrivals.

Cyclone Chido Compounds the Crisis

Mozambique’s challenges are exacerbated by the recent devastation caused by Cyclone Chido, which struck weeks before the post-election violence began. The cyclone destroyed infrastructure, homes, and livelihoods, leaving communities reliant on humanitarian aid. The current unrest has severely hampered relief efforts, leaving many in dire need.

UNHCR Appeals for International Aid

The rising number of displaced people is straining host countries’ resources. UNHCR is urging the international community to step up support to ensure affected populations receive necessary aid, including shelter, food, clean water, and medical care.

“This crisis demands a collective response,” Kapaya emphasized. “The lives of thousands depend on immediate and sustained assistance.”

UNHCR warns that without urgent action, the situation could spiral further, leaving thousands more at risk.