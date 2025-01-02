Retirees to Champion TB-Free Campaign in Uttar Pradesh

In an ambitious step toward fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'TB-free India,' Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has introduced an initiative enlisting retired IAS and IPS officers, former vice-chancellors, and senior citizens as 'Nikshay Mitras' in the fight against tuberculosis (TB). These volunteers will work to raise public awareness about TB and aid in the care and treatment of patients. During a meeting on Thursday, Adityanath emphasized the necessity of collective effort to ensure the success of the TB-free Uttar Pradesh campaign.

Addressing the gathering, CM Adityanath lauded the volunteers for their involvement in this social mission, stressing the importance of a healthy population for a strong India. He highlighted that while the World Health Organisation aims for a global TB-free status by 2030, India is aggressively targeting 2025 under Prime Minister Modi's mission-driven approach.

Uttar Pradesh, with the highest number of TB patients in India, has seen significant strides towards TB elimination, CM Adityanath noted. Testing rates for TB have quadrupled, and there's been a notable rise in the availability of NET and X-ray machines. The success rate of TB treatment in the state has surged from 79% to 92% over the last four years.

Under the Nikshay Poshan Yojana, Rs 775 crore has been distributed to about 27 lakh TB patients to ensure adequate nutrition through direct benefit transfer. Simultaneously, those exposed to lung TB patients receive preventive treatment. CM Adityanath underscored the vital role of public participation, revealing that over 45,000 TB patients have been 'adopted' by Nishchay Mitras, and 1,372 Gram Panchayats have been declared TB-free.

In urging for widespread support, CM Adityanath called on the retired professionals to leverage their vast experience for this national mission. He emphasized the personal responsibility of ensuring no TB patient is left untreated, advocating for comprehensive support including medical and nutritional aid, and examination of family members.

Adityanath further pointed out that TB patients deserve societal respect and urged the Nikshay Mitras to mentor these individuals about treatment and provide necessary assistance. The campaign's primary goals include locating unreported TB cases, reducing mortality, and preventing new infections. Expressing commitment to a TB-free state, the gathering of retired officers pledged their support to this critical health initiative. (ANI)

