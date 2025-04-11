Left Menu

Dubai and India Unite to Launch Landmark Healthcare Initiative

A historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Dubai Health and the UAE India Friendship Hospital's trustees, marking a significant healthcare initiative for Dubai's blue-collar workforce. This partnership, supported by UAE's Crown Prince and India's Prime Minister, aims to deliver crucial, affordable healthcare services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-04-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 15:40 IST
Dubai Crown Prince witnesses MoU signing for UAE India Friendship Hospital with Dubai Health. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic development, Dubai Health has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the trustees of the UAE India Friendship Hospital, witnessed by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Crown Prince of Dubai. This strategic partnership is poised to transform healthcare services for the blue-collar workforce in Dubai.

The initiative aligns with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is supported by key figures in the UAE India Business Council. The hospital will offer affordable, high-quality healthcare to Dubai's essential expatriate community, providing over 100 beds dedicated to those who have significantly contributed to the city's speedy growth.

The project is a testament to cross-border collaboration, backed by various UAE and Indian stakeholders. The UAE India Business Council aims to bolster bilateral ties, focusing on increasing non-oil trade and fostering investments. This hospital stands as a beacon of compassion and commitment, reflecting the enduring partnership between the UAE and India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

