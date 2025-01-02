Conflict Over Farm Policies: Union Minister Accuses AAP of Stalling Welfare Schemes

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has penned a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, accusing the AAP government of thwarting the implementation of the Centre's welfare schemes aimed at aiding farmers in the capital. Chouhan criticized the policies as 'anti-agriculture' and 'anti-farmer,' highlighting a lack of resolution to farmers' issues.

In his letter dated January 1, Chouhan expressed concern over the AAP administration's apathy towards the farming community, accusing it of preventing the execution of central schemes designed to uplift farmers' welfare. The minister lamented the ongoing distress amongst farmers due to the non-implementation of beneficial policies.

Chouhan further alleged that AAP's leadership, particularly its convenor and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, exploited farmers for electoral gains. He listed central initiatives like the Integrated Horticulture Development Mission and the National Agriculture Development Scheme, claiming they have been ignored in Delhi. The minister condemned high electricity rates imposed on farmers and called for immediate action to provide relief by implementing central schemes.

