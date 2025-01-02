Left Menu

Conflict Over Farm Policies: Union Minister Accuses AAP of Stalling Welfare Schemes

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan criticizes Delhi's AAP government for obstructing central welfare schemes for farmers, labeling their policies 'anti-agriculture.' Chouhan urges Delhi CM Atishi to prioritize farmer welfare over politics and implement central schemes for the benefit of Delhi's agricultural community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 13:52 IST
Conflict Over Farm Policies: Union Minister Accuses AAP of Stalling Welfare Schemes
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has penned a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, accusing the AAP government of thwarting the implementation of the Centre's welfare schemes aimed at aiding farmers in the capital. Chouhan criticized the policies as 'anti-agriculture' and 'anti-farmer,' highlighting a lack of resolution to farmers' issues.

In his letter dated January 1, Chouhan expressed concern over the AAP administration's apathy towards the farming community, accusing it of preventing the execution of central schemes designed to uplift farmers' welfare. The minister lamented the ongoing distress amongst farmers due to the non-implementation of beneficial policies.

Chouhan further alleged that AAP's leadership, particularly its convenor and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, exploited farmers for electoral gains. He listed central initiatives like the Integrated Horticulture Development Mission and the National Agriculture Development Scheme, claiming they have been ignored in Delhi. The minister condemned high electricity rates imposed on farmers and called for immediate action to provide relief by implementing central schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025