AAP Challenges BJP on Welfare Schemes Amid Temple Controversies

AAP's Priyanka Kakkar criticizes the BJP for lacking welfare measures like Delhi's Rs 18,000 'Samman Raashi' for Pujaris. She accuses BJP of election tactics, while BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla questions AAP's schemes amid temple controversies, highlighting issues such as temple demolitions and alliances with controversial political figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 16:06 IST
Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson, Priyanka Kakkar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar has issued a strong rebuke to the BJP following Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's announcement of an Rs 18,000 'Samman Raashi' for Pujaris and Granthis. Kakkar challenged the BJP to implement similar initiatives in the 20 states it governs, criticizing the party's electoral strategies.

Kakkar claimed that the BJP is resorting to underhanded tactics in election campaigns, accusing them of voter suppression even as the Election Commission of India finalizes its rolls. She voiced confidence that the AAP would withstand these alleged maneuvers in Delhi, asserting that negative tactics would not thwart the city's administration.

Conversely, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla questioned the AAP's motive behind publicizing its welfare schemes. He cited previous controversies involving the AAP, such as temple demolitions and alliances with opponents of Hindu religious sentiments, suggesting a contradictory stance by the party regarding religious matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

