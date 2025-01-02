Himachal CM Sukhu Surrenders Electricity Subsidy, Urges Affluent to Follow

In a notable move, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has voluntarily renounced the subsidy on all five electricity meters registered in his name, setting an example for affluent citizens. Sukhu submitted the necessary form to Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Chairman Sanjay Gupta and publicly urged the well-off to follow in his footsteps.

During a media interaction, the Chief Minister stressed that affluent individuals with multiple electricity meters should surrender their subsidies to contribute to the state's development. He encouraged prosperous consumers to use the electricity board's online portal, helpline numbers, or local sub-divisions for the process.

Sukhu mentioned that all Cabinet members and Congress MLAs in the state resolved to give up their subsidies after deliberations. Highlighting the significant Rs. 2,200 crore spent annually on electricity subsidies, he advocated reserving subsidies for those in need. This aligns with the government's vision of self-reliance and economic reform, aimed at revitalizing the state economy by curbing investment outflows and fostering growth. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)