Amit Shah Highlights India's 'Geo-cultural' Unity at Book Launch

In a reflective address during the launch of 'J&K and Ladakh Through the Ages', Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke of India's distinctive identity as a 'Geo-cultural' nation. He firmly dismissed colonial-era misconceptions that misrepresented India's historical unity, emphasizing the cultural connections that bind regions from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

Shah articulated the importance of India's ancient history, contending that colonial powers attempted to erase India's authentic historical narratives and propagated myths of a disunited India. He stressed that such narratives undermined India's rich past contributions to world civilizations, which some accepted back then.

Highlighting the uniqueness of India, Shah stated that unlike other nations, India defines itself through its cultural lens rather than just geographical or political boundaries. He underscored that India's unity is founded on shared cultural values, spanning from Gandhar to Odisha and Bengal to Assam, an identity comprehensible only through its cultural depth.

(With inputs from agencies.)