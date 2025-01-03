Left Menu

Gearing Up for Maha Kumbh 2025: Safety, Technology, and Tradition in Prayagraj

Preparations for Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj are underway, focusing on safety and technological innovation. New fire stations, awareness campaigns, quick-response units, and digital ticketing initiatives aim to ensure a seamless experience for millions of expected devotees. Key bathing rituals are set for January 14, January 29, and February 3.

Updated: 03-01-2025 09:48 IST
Gearing Up for Maha Kumbh 2025: Safety, Technology, and Tradition in Prayagraj
The new fire station at Mahakumbh Nagar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The historic Maha Kumbh Mela is set to return to Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, in 2025 with extensive preparations ensuring safety and seamless management. Ritualistic festivities, including the revered Ganga Aarti, are being rigorously rehearsed at the Triveni Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers merge.

The district administration has implemented significant measures to prevent potential incidents during the festivities, which anticipate millions of attendees from January 13 to February 26. New fire stations have been established, deploying 365 vehicles for prompt fire response. Awareness campaigns and mock drills are being conducted to educate attendees on dealing with fire incidents without panic.

ADG Fire Padmaja Chauhan has emphasized the introduction of advanced firefighting technologies, such as Quick Response Vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, robotic equipment, and mist bikes. Firefighting boats, soon to be deployed, will utilize river water for emergencies. Complementing these efforts, the Prayagraj Railway Division has launched a QR code-based ticketing initiative, enhancing pilgrims' experience by facilitating quick and digital ticket purchases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

