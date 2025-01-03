Maha Kumbh 2025: Unveiling Digital and Safety Innovations
The Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj has initiated with significant digital and safety measures, starting with morning rituals across the Ghats. Safety efforts include augmented fire response capabilities and enhanced crowd management. Meanwhile, the North Central Railway introduces QR code-based ticketing to streamline pilgrim experiences.
- Country:
- India
As the countdown to Maha Kumbh 2025 begins, the holy city of Prayagraj witnesses early enthusiasm with morning 'aartis' across the Ghats, a prelude to the grand festival expected to draw millions.
This year's celebration, occurring after a 12-year gap, sees extensive preparations. Key rituals like the Shahi Snan are scheduled between January 13 and February 26. Local authorities are reinforcing safety, deploying 365 vehicles for emergency responses, conducting awareness campaigns and mock drills, and introducing unmanned firefighting technology to manage potential incidents effectively.
Augmenting safety with technology, the administration has partnered with the North Central Railway to simplify ticketing. Using QR codes on railway staff apparel, pilgrims can easily download an app to book unreserved tickets, promising a seamless, hassle-free travel experience and reducing congestion at train stations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Amazon Overhauls Safety Measures in U.S. Facilities Amid Ergonomic Concerns
Crowd Surge at Religious Gathering: Safety Measures in Spotlight
Amazon's New Safety Measures Resolve OSHA Claims
Mumbai's New Year Safety Measures: Special Trains and Sobriety Checks
Delhi Metro Implements New Year's Eve Safety Measures