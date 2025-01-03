Left Menu

Maha Kumbh 2025: Unveiling Digital and Safety Innovations

The Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj has initiated with significant digital and safety measures, starting with morning rituals across the Ghats. Safety efforts include augmented fire response capabilities and enhanced crowd management. Meanwhile, the North Central Railway introduces QR code-based ticketing to streamline pilgrim experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2025 09:51 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 09:51 IST
Ganga Aarti being performed at Sangam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As the countdown to Maha Kumbh 2025 begins, the holy city of Prayagraj witnesses early enthusiasm with morning 'aartis' across the Ghats, a prelude to the grand festival expected to draw millions.

This year's celebration, occurring after a 12-year gap, sees extensive preparations. Key rituals like the Shahi Snan are scheduled between January 13 and February 26. Local authorities are reinforcing safety, deploying 365 vehicles for emergency responses, conducting awareness campaigns and mock drills, and introducing unmanned firefighting technology to manage potential incidents effectively.

Augmenting safety with technology, the administration has partnered with the North Central Railway to simplify ticketing. Using QR codes on railway staff apparel, pilgrims can easily download an app to book unreserved tickets, promising a seamless, hassle-free travel experience and reducing congestion at train stations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

