Trump's Call to Dismantle North Sea Windmills Sparks Debate

In a recent social media update, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump proposed dismantling windmills in the North Sea, drawing attention across energy sectors and environmental groups. His remarks on Truth Social echoed a desire to 'open up' the region for other uses.

The North Sea has witnessed a significant decline in oil production, decreasing from a zenith of 4.4 million barrels of oil equivalent per day at the millennium's start to the current 1.3 million barrels mark. This downtrend has seen numerous oil companies exit the region.

Trump's stance has reignited conversations about the future of the North Sea, especially regarding its environmental policies and energy generation methods. The proposal may influence strategic decisions and provoke further discussions about sustainable energy approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)