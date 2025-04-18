Infosys Acquires MRE Consulting: A Strategic Move in the Energy Sector

Infosys, a global leader in digital services and consulting, has reached a definitive agreement to acquire MRE Consulting, a technology and business consulting provider based in Houston. This acquisition is intended to strengthen Infosys' offerings in trading and risk management, especially within the energy sector.

MRE Consulting, founded in 1994, brings together over 200 professionals with expertise in Energy/Commodity Trading and Risk Management (E/CTRM) platforms. Their seasoned professionals and proprietary frameworks are expected to augment Infosys' existing practice, enhancing client capabilities in navigating complex energy transitions.

The deal, expected to close by the first fiscal quarter of 2026, marks a significant step for Infosys in expanding its footprint in the energy sector, aiming to drive value through innovative solutions by blending MRE's expertise with Infosys' digital transformation prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)