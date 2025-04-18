Left Menu

Infosys Acquires MRE Consulting: A Strategic Move in the Energy Sector

Infosys has announced the acquisition of MRE Consulting, a Houston-based technology and business consulting firm. This strategic investment aims to enhance Infosys’ capabilities in energy and commodity trading and risk management. The acquisition is expected to close by June 30, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-04-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 10:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Infosys, a global leader in digital services and consulting, has reached a definitive agreement to acquire MRE Consulting, a technology and business consulting provider based in Houston. This acquisition is intended to strengthen Infosys' offerings in trading and risk management, especially within the energy sector.

MRE Consulting, founded in 1994, brings together over 200 professionals with expertise in Energy/Commodity Trading and Risk Management (E/CTRM) platforms. Their seasoned professionals and proprietary frameworks are expected to augment Infosys' existing practice, enhancing client capabilities in navigating complex energy transitions.

The deal, expected to close by the first fiscal quarter of 2026, marks a significant step for Infosys in expanding its footprint in the energy sector, aiming to drive value through innovative solutions by blending MRE's expertise with Infosys' digital transformation prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

