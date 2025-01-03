Montek Singh Ahluwalia Lauds Manmohan Singh's Legacy in Poverty Reduction

Economist Montek Singh Ahluwalia has commended former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for his pivotal role in lifting 138 million people above the poverty line during his administration. Ahluwalia, who previously served as the Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission of India, remarked that India's economic growth accelerated faster during Singh's leadership than at any other time.

Ahluwalia emphasized the importance of evaluating Singh's entire tenure, particularly highlighting the Indo-US nuclear deal as a significant achievement. He noted, "If you judge him as the Prime Minister and look at the total effect, it was good. The nuclear deal freed India from previous restrictions," underscoring Singh's diplomatic accomplishments.

When questioned about Singh's comparative success as Finance Minister versus Prime Minister, Ahluwalia clarified that the roles carried different challenges. Singh's tenure as Finance Minister was historic for policy reform, while his time as Prime Minister saw the highest economic growth post-reform. Additionally, Ahluwalia urged the government to address the pressing need to plan for reducing the fiscal deficit, which is currently hindering private investments.

