Ajay Kumar Bhalla Takes Oath as Manipur Governor, Pledges Stability

Ajay Kumar Bhalla, former Union Home Secretary, was sworn in as the Governor of Manipur. The ceremony, held in Imphal, was a statement by the central government to address regional issues. Chief Minister N Biren Singh welcomed Bhalla, acknowledging his experience and capability in handling critical national challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 13:33 IST
Ajay Kumar Bhalla takes over as 19th Governor of Manipur. (Photo/@NBirenSingh). Image Credit: ANI
Ajay Kumar Bhalla, the former Union Home Secretary, has officially taken office as the 19th Governor of Manipur at a ceremony in Imphal's Raj Bhawan. The ceremony was attended by numerous dignitaries, including Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and high-ranking government and police officials.

Following the oath-taking, Chief Minister Biren Singh expressed his belief that Bhalla's appointment demonstrates the central government's commitment to solving the ongoing challenges in Manipur. Singh praised Bhalla as one of the most intelligent and competent individuals for the post, particularly during this tumultuous period.

Bhalla succeeds Lakshman Prasad Acharya, who served as governor since July last year. Bhalla's extensive experience as a retired IAS officer and former Union Home Secretary positions him uniquely to understand and address the nuanced issues affecting Manipur. His tenure comes amid escalating tensions between the Meitei and Kuki communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

