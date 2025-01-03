Ajay Kumar Bhalla Takes Oath as Manipur Governor, Pledges Stability

Ajay Kumar Bhalla, the former Union Home Secretary, has officially taken office as the 19th Governor of Manipur at a ceremony in Imphal's Raj Bhawan. The ceremony was attended by numerous dignitaries, including Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and high-ranking government and police officials.

Following the oath-taking, Chief Minister Biren Singh expressed his belief that Bhalla's appointment demonstrates the central government's commitment to solving the ongoing challenges in Manipur. Singh praised Bhalla as one of the most intelligent and competent individuals for the post, particularly during this tumultuous period.

Bhalla succeeds Lakshman Prasad Acharya, who served as governor since July last year. Bhalla's extensive experience as a retired IAS officer and former Union Home Secretary positions him uniquely to understand and address the nuanced issues affecting Manipur. His tenure comes amid escalating tensions between the Meitei and Kuki communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)