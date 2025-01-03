PM Modi Unveils 1,675 Flats for Slum Dwellers in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has formally inaugurated 1,675 newly constructed flats dedicated to the residents of JJ clusters at Swabhiman Apartments in Ashok Vihar, Delhi. During the occasion, Modi personally handed over keys to beneficiaries and inspected the redeveloped homes under the In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project.

In his interaction with new homeowners, Modi received gratitude from beneficiaries who expressed appreciation for the fulfilment of his promise to provide housing where slums once stood. Highlighted in a social media post by the BJP, a beneficiary emphasized Modi's commitment, quoting, "Modiji does what he says... Modiji had promised 'Jahan jhuggie wahin makaan'."

The Prime Minister reiterated the government's pledge to secure adequate housing for every citizen, noting that the initiative would improve the living standards for many. The project allows beneficiaries to pay a fraction of the cost for the new flats, contributing a nominal Rs 1.42 lakh plus Rs 30,000 for maintenance over five years. Modi also inaugurated several urban projects, furthering his agenda of development and modernisation.

(With inputs from agencies.)