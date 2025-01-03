Goa Sets Rs 28,000 Crore Agenda for 16th Finance Commission Meeting
Ahead of the 16th Finance Commission's visit to Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant reviewed state departments to finalize projects worth Rs 28,000 crore. The projects cover tourism, education, health, energy, and other sectors. Sawant aims to present Goa's financial requirements and seek higher funding during the commission's visit.
As the 16th Finance Commission prepares to meet in Goa next week, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has conducted a crucial review meeting with state departments. This gathering aimed to finalize a suite of projects totaling Rs 28,000 crore for presentation to the panel.
Overseeing the proceedings, Sawant emphasized the state's financial needs, along with state-specific project proposals emphasizing increased disaster management funding. He noted that the projects would be formally pitched before the commission, amounting to a proposed Rs 28,000 crore investment.
Detailed plans include Rs 1,693 crore for tourism, Rs 1,536 crore for education, and Rs 631 crore for health, alongside other sectors. Despite Goa's small size, it serves a floating population of nearly one crore, justifying its demand for at least a one percent share of national funds, Sawant asserted.
