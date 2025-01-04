Left Menu

Cold Wave Grips Northern India: Dense Fog and Falling Temperatures

Delhi and several North Indian states, including Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh, are experiencing severe cold waves with dense fog. The capital’s air quality remains poor. Night shelters offer refuge to the homeless as temperatures plummet. Meanwhile, unusual warm weather was observed in Shimla with upcoming Western Disturbance predicted.

Visuals from DND, Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi awoke to dense fog and a biting cold wave on Saturday, with temperatures dropping to 10.2 degrees Celsius. As the harsh winter continues, shelters have become a refuge for the city's homeless. Just a day earlier, the temperature was slightly colder at 9.6 degrees Celsius.

The air quality in Delhi remained in the 'very poor' category, registering an AQI of 385 early Saturday morning, worsening from Friday's 348. An AQI below 50 is considered 'good,' while readings between 301 and 400 are 'very poor,' as noted by the Central Pollution Control Board.

Night shelters across the capital, including those at AIIMS and Nizamuddin flyover, are at full capacity. The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board has erected 235 additional tent shelters to accommodate the homeless. Bonfires have become a common sight as residents combat the chilling weather.

Similar cold and foggy conditions persist across northern India. In Lucknow, temperatures dropped to 11.4 degrees Celsius. Shimla experienced a rare phenomenon with daytime temperatures peaking at 21.6°C, surpassing a record from 2006. This unusual warm spell is expected to end as a Western Disturbance brings snow and rain to the region next week.

Jammu and Kashmir recorded temperatures as low as -0.6 degrees Celsius, highlighting the widespread impact of this severe winter weather.

