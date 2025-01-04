Left Menu

Delhi Police Cracks Down on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants

Delhi Police have detained and deported several Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in the city. The operation, led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Ravi Kumar, involved the arrest of individuals with expired visas. The initiative is part of a broader effort to identify and deport illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.

Updated: 04-01-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 10:28 IST
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South East district, Ravi Kumar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a significant crackdown on illegal immigration, Delhi Police have detained and deported multiple Bangladeshi nationals who were reportedly residing in the national capital without valid visas, officials confirmed.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South East district, Ravi Kumar, revealed that an illegal detention cell was established to monitor and deport immigrants overstaying their visas. This operation led to the apprehension of five Bangladeshi nationals from a guest house in Sarita Vihar. The guest house owner faces charges for failing to report their activities to the authorities.

The initiative followed the apprehension of a couple living illegally since 2012 in the South West District. They were among several others apprehended and deported during verification drives across the city. Special Commission of Police Law and Order, Madhup Tiwari, stated the drive aligns with directives from Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena to address illegal immigration in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

