Teen Tragedy: 14-Year-Old Stabbed Outside Delhi School

In a tragic incident that has stunned the national capital, a 14-year-old student was fatally stabbed outside Rajkiya Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya No 2 in Shakarpur, Delhi, on Friday. The victim, identified as Ishu Gupta, was attacked following a heated altercation during the dispersal of students after extra classes.

The Delhi Police have launched an inquiry revealing that the confrontation between Ishu and another student escalated into violence, leading to the attack outside the school gate. The assailant, along with 3 to 4 accomplices, stabbed Ishu in the right thigh. Authorities quickly responded, dispatching a combined team of police, the Anti Narcotics Squad, and Special Staff to apprehend the suspects.

Seven individuals have been detained as the investigation continues to probe their roles and the motives behind this violent act. Meanwhile, the victim's body has been preserved for a post-mortem examination, while further investigations are underway to bring justice to the gruesome incident.

