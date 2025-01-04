Left Menu

Teen Tragedy: 14-Year-Old Stabbed Outside Delhi School

A shocking incident occurred outside a Delhi school, where a 14-year-old student was stabbed to death following a heated altercation. Seven suspects are in custody, and a police investigation is ongoing to uncover the motives behind the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 10:31 IST
Teen Tragedy: 14-Year-Old Stabbed Outside Delhi School
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident that has stunned the national capital, a 14-year-old student was fatally stabbed outside Rajkiya Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya No 2 in Shakarpur, Delhi, on Friday. The victim, identified as Ishu Gupta, was attacked following a heated altercation during the dispersal of students after extra classes.

The Delhi Police have launched an inquiry revealing that the confrontation between Ishu and another student escalated into violence, leading to the attack outside the school gate. The assailant, along with 3 to 4 accomplices, stabbed Ishu in the right thigh. Authorities quickly responded, dispatching a combined team of police, the Anti Narcotics Squad, and Special Staff to apprehend the suspects.

Seven individuals have been detained as the investigation continues to probe their roles and the motives behind this violent act. Meanwhile, the victim's body has been preserved for a post-mortem examination, while further investigations are underway to bring justice to the gruesome incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025