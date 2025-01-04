Haunted Valor: A Soldier's Struggle in Silence

Matthew Livelsberger, a Green Beret awarded five Bronze Stars, grappled with the emotional and physical burdens from his deployments, culminating in his tragic suicide. The event has highlighted persistent mental health challenges faced by veterans.

His former partner, Alicia Arritt, an ex-Army nurse, disclosed that Livelsberger's pain stemmed from traumatic brain injuries suffered in combat, as well as from the mental anguish of witnessing death and taking lives. Despite seeking depression treatment from the Army, the stigma surrounding mental health in his unit prevented him from getting full support.

Livelsberger's death using a Tesla Cybertruck near the Trump Hotel also sparked questions of political motivations, though officials noted his admiration for the brand and that he bore no resentment toward leaders. His actions were seen partly as a 'wakeup call' to address unhealed traumas soldiers face.

