Mumbai Teen Revolutionizes STEM Learning in Jammu & Kashmir with Project Zul
Mumbai teenager Arav Kaul's Project Zul is inspiring students in Jammu & Kashmir by offering hands-on STEM education. The initiative empowers young minds with skills in robotics and coding, aiming for technological transformation and youth empowerment, impacting over 1000 students and engaging teachers across the region.
In a remarkable initiative bridging regional education gaps, 17-year-old Arav Kaul from Mumbai introduces Project Zul in Jammu & Kashmir. This STEM program aims to inspire students by integrating coding and robotics into the curriculum, focusing on practical skills vital for future innovation.
Backed by educators and state officials, including Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the project empowers students from 15 schools with tools like Arduino kits and comprehensive training, impacting over 1000 students. Teachers have integrated the program successfully, highlighting its engaging and practical nature.
Project Zul signifies a significant step in educational transformation, promoting innovation and youth empowerment. With ongoing sessions and a final showcase of student innovations, Arav Kaul aims to expand this initiative, seeking support and partnerships to further enhance the educational landscape in the region.
