Maharashtra CM Orders Probe Into Hospital Rejecting Pregnant Woman Over Deposit

The refusal of Pune's Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital to admit a pregnant woman, citing a hefty deposit, has prompted Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to call for an inquiry. A committee will probe the incident that has drawn widespread outrage, causing protests and political backlash.

The controversy erupted when BJP MLC Amit Gorkhe claimed the woman, Tanisha Bhise, wife of his aide, was turned away and later died at another hospital. Fadnavis criticized the hospital's insensitivity and underscored the public's anger over the alleged denial of medical care.

Authorities stress the enforcement of the Charity Patient Scheme in charitable hospitals. Additionally, a BJP MLC faced backlash for supporting destructive protests at a connected clinic. Hospital internal reports counter the claims, citing financial advice based on medical costs, but Fadnavis aims for accountability and policy adherence.

