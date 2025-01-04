Left Menu

Dwarka District Intensifies Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshis

The Dwarka District Police have apprehended and deported five illegal Bangladeshi nationals as part of a broader initiative to address unauthorized immigration. The operation, which involves random verifications and intelligence gathering, is aimed at curbing illegal foreign nationals residing in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 17:37 IST
Dwarka District Intensifies Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshis
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Staff team of Dwarka District has made significant strides in its mission to identify and deport illegal foreign nationals. Recently, they apprehended five Bangladeshi nationals, including a woman and two children, reflecting the ongoing mission's success.

This operation is part of a larger directive from Delhi's Lieutenant Governor, prompting the local police to intensify their efforts against undocumented foreign residents. DCP Dwarka, Ankit Singh, has been at the forefront of this operation in his jurisdiction.

In coordination with various teams, a comprehensive strategy involving local informants and intelligence gathering was set in motion. Their efforts culminated in a successful raid near the Kali Basti area, resulting in the deportation of these individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025