Dwarka District Intensifies Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshis

The Special Staff team of Dwarka District has made significant strides in its mission to identify and deport illegal foreign nationals. Recently, they apprehended five Bangladeshi nationals, including a woman and two children, reflecting the ongoing mission's success.

This operation is part of a larger directive from Delhi's Lieutenant Governor, prompting the local police to intensify their efforts against undocumented foreign residents. DCP Dwarka, Ankit Singh, has been at the forefront of this operation in his jurisdiction.

In coordination with various teams, a comprehensive strategy involving local informants and intelligence gathering was set in motion. Their efforts culminated in a successful raid near the Kali Basti area, resulting in the deportation of these individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)