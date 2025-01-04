Left Menu

Security Ensured: Preparations Ramp Up for Maha Kumbh 2025

Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar supervises security arrangements for Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, highlighting CCTV surveillance and mock drills to ensure safety. Celebrations are expected to attract millions of devotees from January 13 to February 26, 2025, with key bathing rituals set on significant dates.

Prashant Kumar inspects preparations going on for Maha Kumbh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As preparations for the Maha Kumbh 2025 gain momentum, Uttar Pradesh's Director General of Police, Prashant Kumar, conducted a comprehensive inspection of the Kumbh site this Saturday. Addressing the media, he emphasized the stringent security measures, assuring the public that the area is under continuous CCTV surveillance to eliminate any potential for security lapses.

Kumar described extensive mock drills conducted by both the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to test and refine response mechanisms for any emergencies, such as a potential boat capsize. Additionally, he highlighted mock exercises involving women commando teams and outlined strategic arrangements for managing the movement and safety of bathers at the ghats. The infrastructure adjustments have been planned to accommodate the massive influx of devotees efficiently.

The DGP elaborated on the comprehensive security framework, which includes paramilitary presence and an established army cantonment collaborating across departments to tackle the world's largest gathering. Kumar assured that all facets of the event, including the expected crossover to Ayodhya by many devotees, have been covered meticulously to ensure a seamless pilgrimage experience. Key bathing ceremonies, known as Shahi Snan, will mark significant dates in the festival between January 13 and February 26, 2025.

