Ahmedabad Flower Show Blossoms into Sustainability Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has applauded the Ahmedabad International Flower Show for its contribution to promoting sustainability and celebrating nature's elegance. In a post on social media platform X, PM Modi shared visuals from the event, which has grown significantly since his tenure as Chief Minister.

The event, inaugurated by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, alongside Health Minister Rishikeshbhai Patel and Minister of State for Cooperation Jagdish Vishwakarma, featured the launch of a Tree Census and the unveiling of the 'Mission Three Million Tree' coffee table book. This annual gathering attracts nature and culture aficionados from across India, reflecting the commitment to biodiversity and eco-friendly practices.

This year's show, expected to surpass last year's attendance of over two million, has been recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records for its massive flower wall. With more than 10 lakh flowers displayed across six zones, the event has evolved into a multi-functional platform fostering community participation in environmental conservation.

