Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel's Day of Tradition and Progress

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was present at the staging of Bollywood actor-director Manoj Joshi's play 'Chanakya' at Thakorbhai Desai Hall in Ahmedabad, according to an official release. The play, performed for 36 years, was lauded by Joshi for its significance, having reached audiences from the Indian Parliament to international stages.

In a separate event, the Chief Minister attended the 21st 'Samooh Lagnotsav,' a mass wedding of the Thakor community, held in Ughroj village. He blessed the newlyweds and echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of 'Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi.' Patel underscored the region's blend of heritage and industrial progress as a testament to national unity under 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'.

Praising the initiative, Patel pointed to the Thakor community's strides in education and de-addiction, facilitated by government efforts. Commending the community's social initiatives and unity, he urged participation in building a 'Viksit Bharat'. The event saw 71 couples tie the knot, marking a new chapter in their lives.

