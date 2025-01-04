Left Menu

Majestic Aarti and Mahakumbh Preparations Elevate Prayagraj's Spiritual Ambiance

Uttar Pradesh Minister Dharmveer Prajapati joins the Aarti at Prayagraj's Ram Ghat, as the city preps for the grand Mahakumbh gathering. Extensive infrastructure improvements and security measures are in place to welcome millions of devotees for this religious event, occurring once every 12 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 19:10 IST
Majestic Aarti and Mahakumbh Preparations Elevate Prayagraj's Spiritual Ambiance
Uttar Pradesh Minister Dharmveer Prajapati participating in the aarti at Prayagraj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a spiritually vibrant evening, Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Uttar Pradesh Minister Dharmveer Prajapati took part in the daily Aarti at Ram Ghat, Prayagraj. The ceremonial ritual, conducted by the Harihar Ganga Aarti Committee, featured hymn chanting and oil lamp lighting, marking a significant prelude to the upcoming Mahakumbh.

Preparations for Mahakumbh, a significant Hindu pilgrimage that draws millions of adherents, are ramping up in Prayagraj. The city is undergoing comprehensive enhancements, including infrastructure and security upgrades, to accommodate the vast influx of visitors poised to gather at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Sarasvati rivers.

The ongoing bustle was complemented by a vibrant procession of Niranjani Akhara seers and sages, who arrived at Sangam Ghat on elephants and horses. Received by senior officials with garlands, the sages highlighted the meticulous arrangements, akin to royal camps, underscoring the administration's diligence in facilitating a secure and spiritually uplifting environment for the festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025