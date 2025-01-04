Explosive Tragedy: Fireworks Factory Blast Claims Six Lives

In a tragic incident, an explosion at a firecrackers manufacturing unit in Madurai claimed the lives of six workers and left another critically injured. The blast occurred during the mixing of chemical-raw materials, destroying four rooms within the facility.

Authorities responded swiftly, with Fire and Rescue Services arriving at the scene, and the injured worker, Mohammed Sudeen, being rushed to a government hospital. Police have arrested a supervisor and a foreman as investigations continue. The accident has drawn criticism towards the government for inadequate safety measures.

Chief Minister M K Stalin announced financial aid for the victims' families and emphasized on improved care for the injured. Opposition parties have condemned the government's failure to conduct regular safety audits, urging immediate inspections of fireworks units to prevent further tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)