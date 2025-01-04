Kerala Urges Caution Amid Human Metapneumovirus Concerns in China

In response to reports of a Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) outbreak in China, Kerala Health Minister Veena George advised vulnerable groups, including the elderly and pregnant women, to wear masks. She reassured the public there is currently no need to panic regarding this viral outbreak.

Minister George highlighted that international travelers, including many Malayalis, could potentially introduce the virus to India. While several viruses are identified in China, including HMPV, none are currently showing signs of genetic mutations conferring pandemic potential. Caution is advised, particularly for young children and those receiving palliative care.

Dr Arjun Dang, CEO of Dr Dangs Lab, emphasized the need for robust surveillance and early detection in light of the outbreak. He noted that the Human Metapneumovirus, although lesser-known, has significantly contributed to seasonal respiratory illnesses worldwide. Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing remains crucial for diagnosis.

