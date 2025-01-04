Left Menu

Kerala Urges Caution Amid Human Metapneumovirus Concerns in China

Kerala Health Minister Veena George has advised caution following an HMPV outbreak in China, emphasizing mask-wearing for vulnerable groups. Despite the concerns, the virus hasn't shown pandemic potential. Experts emphasize early detection as the key to mitigating spread, urging vigilance without panic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 22:50 IST
Kerala Urges Caution Amid Human Metapneumovirus Concerns in China
Kerala Health Minister Veena George (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In response to reports of a Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) outbreak in China, Kerala Health Minister Veena George advised vulnerable groups, including the elderly and pregnant women, to wear masks. She reassured the public there is currently no need to panic regarding this viral outbreak.

Minister George highlighted that international travelers, including many Malayalis, could potentially introduce the virus to India. While several viruses are identified in China, including HMPV, none are currently showing signs of genetic mutations conferring pandemic potential. Caution is advised, particularly for young children and those receiving palliative care.

Dr Arjun Dang, CEO of Dr Dangs Lab, emphasized the need for robust surveillance and early detection in light of the outbreak. He noted that the Human Metapneumovirus, although lesser-known, has significantly contributed to seasonal respiratory illnesses worldwide. Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing remains crucial for diagnosis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025