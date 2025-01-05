French Farmers Rally Against Mercosur Trade Deal

On Sunday, convoys of French farmers took to the roads around Paris, determined to disrupt traffic and set their grievances against foreign competition and stringent regulations at center stage. These large-scale protests mark the heightening discontent among farmers in France, the European Union's leading agricultural producer.

The escalation follows a recent EU agreement with South American countries in the Mercosur bloc, signaling a free trade deal that farmers believe will flood Europe with cheap, substandard imports, especially beef, negatively impacting their livelihoods. Disappointment lingers over the French government's response, as felt by Amelie Rebiere, vice-president of the Co-ordination Rurale union. Speaking to BFM TV, she expressed the farmers' growing distress.

While EU supporters like Germany view the Mercosur deal as a strategic diversification away from China and a buffer against potential U.S. trade tariffs under President-elect Donald Trump, many French farmers remain adamant in opposing it. This wavering support is an indication of the complex economic ties at stake, prompting planned discussions with Prime Minister Francois Bayrou on January 13.

(With inputs from agencies.)