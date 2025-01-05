Left Menu

French Farmers Rally Against Mercosur Trade Deal

French farmers began road blockades around Paris, protesting against unfair competition and strict regulations. Discontent increased after an EU-Mercosur trade agreement announcement, leading to fears of cheap imports and profit loss. Farmers plan to discuss concerns with Prime Minister Francois Bayrou.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 05-01-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 21:34 IST
French Farmers Rally Against Mercosur Trade Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

On Sunday, convoys of French farmers took to the roads around Paris, determined to disrupt traffic and set their grievances against foreign competition and stringent regulations at center stage. These large-scale protests mark the heightening discontent among farmers in France, the European Union's leading agricultural producer.

The escalation follows a recent EU agreement with South American countries in the Mercosur bloc, signaling a free trade deal that farmers believe will flood Europe with cheap, substandard imports, especially beef, negatively impacting their livelihoods. Disappointment lingers over the French government's response, as felt by Amelie Rebiere, vice-president of the Co-ordination Rurale union. Speaking to BFM TV, she expressed the farmers' growing distress.

While EU supporters like Germany view the Mercosur deal as a strategic diversification away from China and a buffer against potential U.S. trade tariffs under President-elect Donald Trump, many French farmers remain adamant in opposing it. This wavering support is an indication of the complex economic ties at stake, prompting planned discussions with Prime Minister Francois Bayrou on January 13.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025