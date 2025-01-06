Surge in Indian Energy Exchange Trading: Record Achievements in December

In December, the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) marked a significant milestone by achieving its highest-ever monthly electricity traded volume of 11,132 Million Unit (MU), a notable 29% increase compared to the previous year.

The month also saw a strong performance in renewable energy certificate trading, with IEX trading 16.62 lakh RECs, reflecting a 58% year-on-year increase. The Day Ahead Market segment also reported a 57% growth in supply-side volumes, contributing to a 14% decrease in market clearing prices for December 2024.

This growth surge offers opportunities for Discoms and Open Access consumers to substitute more expensive power sources by leveraging exchange procurements. Meanwhile, the Green Market segments posted impressive year-on-year increases, indicating a thriving green energy sector.

