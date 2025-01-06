Left Menu

Surge in Indian Energy Exchange Trading: Record Achievements in December

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) reported a record monthly electricity traded volume of 11,132 MU in December, a 29% year-on-year increase. The month saw significant growth in renewable energy certificate trading and a considerable decrease in Day Ahead Market prices, reflecting a robust energy trading landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 11:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

In December, the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) marked a significant milestone by achieving its highest-ever monthly electricity traded volume of 11,132 Million Unit (MU), a notable 29% increase compared to the previous year.

The month also saw a strong performance in renewable energy certificate trading, with IEX trading 16.62 lakh RECs, reflecting a 58% year-on-year increase. The Day Ahead Market segment also reported a 57% growth in supply-side volumes, contributing to a 14% decrease in market clearing prices for December 2024.

This growth surge offers opportunities for Discoms and Open Access consumers to substitute more expensive power sources by leveraging exchange procurements. Meanwhile, the Green Market segments posted impressive year-on-year increases, indicating a thriving green energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

