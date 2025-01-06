France Aims for February Budget Resolution Amid Political Challenges

France is on a deadline to cement its budget deal by next month, according to Budget Minister Amelie de Montchalin. On Monday, she expressed confidence in rallying parliamentary support for the budget, despite previous opposition that led to the resignation of ex-Prime Minister Michel Barnier.

The government faces resistance from both the far-right and far-left, but Montchalin is hopeful that a resolution can be reached by February. The minister emphasized the importance of ending the current uncertainty, particularly for sectors like agriculture.

In an interview on France 2 TV, Montchalin stated, "We are targeting having a budget during the month of February, so that at the very latest by the end of February French people can get out of this uncertainty and deadlock."

(With inputs from agencies.)