Sonalika Tractors: Driving Agricultural Growth with Record Sales

International Tractors Ltd, under its Sonalika brand, reported a 33% sales growth with 10,639 tractors sold in December, compared to 7,999 units last year. The company has sold 1,19,369 units in the fiscal year so far. ITL's robust portfolio aims to drive agricultural prosperity in 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 13:04 IST
International Tractors Ltd, operating under the brand name Sonalika, announced a significant 33 percent increase in December sales, reaching 10,639 tractors compared to 7,999 units in the previous year.

For the fiscal year till December, ITL has achieved sales of 1,19,369 units, reflecting strong market demand and strategic growth.

Raman Mittal, Joint Managing Director, emphasized the company's commitment to leveraging its heavy-duty tractor lineup to meet farmer expectations and boost agricultural prosperity in the upcoming year 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

