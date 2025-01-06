Haryana Questions Punjab's Stance on Farmer Leader's Health Amid Supreme Court Intervention
Haryana Minister Anil Vij criticizes the Punjab government for failing to follow Supreme Court directives to provide medical aid to farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal during his fast-unto-death protest. The Supreme Court adjourned a hearing after Punjab initiated negotiations with protesting farmers through a High-Powered Committee.
Amid rising concerns, Haryana's Minister Anil Vij has sharply criticized the Punjab government for allegedly disregarding Supreme Court orders to ensure medical assistance for farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal. Dallewal, who has been on a fast-until-death since November 26, awaits proper medical care as directed by the court.
The Supreme Court has repeatedly instructed the Punjab government to provide necessary medical aid and hospitalization to Dallewal. However, Vij questions the government's intent, speculating on a potential deterioration of the situation in Punjab. Despite these concerns, the Supreme Court has postponed a hearing on this matter to Friday.
Meanwhile, the Punjab government informed the court of ongoing negotiations with the protesting farmers. The dialogue, led by Justice Nawab Singh, aims to reach a resolution. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal expressed optimism for a breakthrough during the scheduled meeting. The Supreme Court plans to reevaluate the matter after these discussions.
