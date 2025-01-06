Left Menu

IIFCL Targets Rs 8,000 Crore Fundraising for Q4 Growth Boost

India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL) aims to raise Rs 8,000 crore during the January-March quarter through borrowing, including external sources. With 75% of its Rs 29,000 crore annual goal met, IIFCL plans to secure USD 200 million from external commercial borrowings and has arranged a USD 600 million blended finance deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 17:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL) announced plans to raise approximately Rs 8,000 crore in the January-March quarter, targeting significant business growth. This funding includes overseas borrowing as the company focuses on expanding its investor base and reducing costs.

Managing Director PR Jaishankar revealed that IIFCL intends to generate USD 200 million from external commercial borrowing within the quarter. Additionally, IIFCL secured a USD 600 million blended finance deal with the Asian Development Bank and Korean Exim Bank to enhance its funding strategy.

IIFCL has established connections with institutions like ADB, World Bank, and JICA for long-term, cost-effective overseas fundraising. Having raised significant amounts in the past, IIFCL is on track to boost its balance sheet significantly over the coming months as per Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju's targets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025