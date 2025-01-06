Fears Mount as Assam Coal Mine Accident Traps Workers
A coal mine incident in Assam's Dima Hasao district has left multiple people trapped, authorities report. The situation occurred in the Umrangso area, with officials still investigating the full extent of the accident. Updates from the scene are eagerly anticipated, according to Superintendent of Police Mayank Kumar Jha.
06-01-2025
India
- India
An alarming accident at a coal mine in Assam's Dima Hasao district has reportedly left several workers trapped. The mishap took place in the Umrangso area, officials revealed on Monday.
Superintendent of Police Mayank Kumar Jha stated, 'We cannot determine the exact number of trapped individuals yet.' As emergency responders rush to the site, more information is anxiously awaited.
Authorities are continuously monitoring the situation, seeking clarity on the full scope of the incident, while hopes remain high for the swift rescue of those involved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
