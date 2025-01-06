Left Menu

Fears Mount as Assam Coal Mine Accident Traps Workers

A coal mine incident in Assam's Dima Hasao district has left multiple people trapped, authorities report. The situation occurred in the Umrangso area, with officials still investigating the full extent of the accident. Updates from the scene are eagerly anticipated, according to Superintendent of Police Mayank Kumar Jha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 19:23 IST
Fears Mount as Assam Coal Mine Accident Traps Workers
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An alarming accident at a coal mine in Assam's Dima Hasao district has reportedly left several workers trapped. The mishap took place in the Umrangso area, officials revealed on Monday.

Superintendent of Police Mayank Kumar Jha stated, 'We cannot determine the exact number of trapped individuals yet.' As emergency responders rush to the site, more information is anxiously awaited.

Authorities are continuously monitoring the situation, seeking clarity on the full scope of the incident, while hopes remain high for the swift rescue of those involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025