Global Political and Diplomatic Agenda: Key Events to Watch

The upcoming weeks are bustling with significant political and diplomatic events globally. These include high-profile meetings in Ankara with Turkish officials, diplomatic discussions involving U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken across Asia, international film festivals, and key anniversaries in Haiti and Cambodia—all creating a comprehensive diary of global affairs.

The coming weeks promise a whirlwind of political and diplomatic events across the globe as leaders engage in crucial discussions and commemorations. In Ankara, Turkish leaders like Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will meet Jordanian counterparts for talks signaling important regional dialogues.

On the diplomatic front, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is slated for meetings in Seoul and Tokyo while China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi will traverse Africa. Meanwhile, Palm Springs gears up for its International Film Festival, adding flavor to the cultural calendar.

Anniversaries and elections bolster the agenda, marking Haiti's devastating earthquake anniversary and Cambodia's triumph over the Khmer Rouge with reflections and renewed vigour. These events underscore the dynamic and interlinked nature of global affairs in the modern world.

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh's Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

