Portugal Hit by Avian Influenza Outbreak Amid Rising European Cases

Portugal announced an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza among its poultry, according to the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH). The news coincides with a seasonal spike in cases across Europe.

Governments and the poultry industry are increasingly alarmed as the spread of avian influenza—commonly known as bird flu—continues to devastate global flocks. The disease has already led to supply disruptions, surged food prices, and raised the specter of transmission to humans.

The H5N1 virus was identified in a flock of 55,427 poultry in the village of Sao Joao Das Lampas, situated in Lisbon's district, resulting in the death of 279 birds. This information comes from a report by Portuguese authorities, as cited by the Paris-based WOAH.

