Left Menu

Portugal Hit by Avian Influenza Outbreak Amid Rising European Cases

Portugal has reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza in poultry as seasonal cases rise across Europe. The H5N1 virus was detected in a flock in Lisbon, killing 279 birds. This has heightened concerns over supply disruption, increased food prices, and potential human transmission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 06-01-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 21:52 IST
Portugal Hit by Avian Influenza Outbreak Amid Rising European Cases
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

Portugal announced an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza among its poultry, according to the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH). The news coincides with a seasonal spike in cases across Europe.

Governments and the poultry industry are increasingly alarmed as the spread of avian influenza—commonly known as bird flu—continues to devastate global flocks. The disease has already led to supply disruptions, surged food prices, and raised the specter of transmission to humans.

The H5N1 virus was identified in a flock of 55,427 poultry in the village of Sao Joao Das Lampas, situated in Lisbon's district, resulting in the death of 279 birds. This information comes from a report by Portuguese authorities, as cited by the Paris-based WOAH.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025