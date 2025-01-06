Left Menu

Admiral Tripathi Commends NCC Cadets at Republic Day Camp

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, praised NCC cadets during his visit to the Republic Day Camp 2025 in Delhi. He appreciated their community engagement efforts and encouraged the youth to embody the ethos of discipline and patriotism. The collaboration between NCC and the Indian Navy was highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 22:49 IST
Admiral Tripathi Commends NCC Cadets at Republic Day Camp
Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, made a significant address at the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Republic Day Camp 2025, held at Delhi Cantt. Expressing admiration for the cadets, he applauded their outstanding display standards and urged them to spread the NCC ethos across the nation with zeal, according to the Ministry of Defence's release.

The Admiral commended the NCC's dedication to community service, highlighting initiatives such as Swachhta Pakhwada, tree planting, blood donation camps, and cancer awareness programs—efforts that contribute to societal welfare and nation-building. He praised the Director General NCC's leadership in enhancing the organization's stature and cited Swami Vivekananda's motivational words to inspire the cadets to lead India towards development.

Highlighting the strengths of unity, discipline, and patriotism embraced by NCC cadets, Admiral Tripathi emphasized the importance of attitude, aptitude, self-belief, and commitment in achieving success. He referenced Prime Minister Modi's recognition of youth as a global beacon of hope, and shed light on the strong collaboration between NCC and the Indian Navy, showcasing extensive training and exposure opportunities for cadets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

