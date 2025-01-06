Admiral Tripathi Commends NCC Cadets at Republic Day Camp

Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, made a significant address at the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Republic Day Camp 2025, held at Delhi Cantt. Expressing admiration for the cadets, he applauded their outstanding display standards and urged them to spread the NCC ethos across the nation with zeal, according to the Ministry of Defence's release.

The Admiral commended the NCC's dedication to community service, highlighting initiatives such as Swachhta Pakhwada, tree planting, blood donation camps, and cancer awareness programs—efforts that contribute to societal welfare and nation-building. He praised the Director General NCC's leadership in enhancing the organization's stature and cited Swami Vivekananda's motivational words to inspire the cadets to lead India towards development.

Highlighting the strengths of unity, discipline, and patriotism embraced by NCC cadets, Admiral Tripathi emphasized the importance of attitude, aptitude, self-belief, and commitment in achieving success. He referenced Prime Minister Modi's recognition of youth as a global beacon of hope, and shed light on the strong collaboration between NCC and the Indian Navy, showcasing extensive training and exposure opportunities for cadets.

(With inputs from agencies.)