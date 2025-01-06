Left Menu

Global Markets Surge Amidst Trump's Tariff Policy Rebuttal

Global markets experienced a rise following President-elect Donald Trump's denial of rumors regarding a softer tariff policy. Trump's rebuttal, labeled as 'Fake News', drove up European stocks and global markets. Despite the turbulence from tariff speculations, major U.S. indexes and oil prices saw significant gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 23:12 IST
Global Markets Surge Amidst Trump's Tariff Policy Rebuttal
Trump

Global stocks experienced a notable rise on Monday, correlated with a drop in the U.S. dollar index. This market behavior followed a denial by President-elect Donald Trump of a newspaper report suggesting that his incoming administration might adopt a less aggressive tariff policy than previously indicated. European stocks and various currencies received a boost upon this development.

Trump discredited the report as another instance of 'Fake News' via social media. Tom Plumb, CEO and lead portfolio manager at Plumb Funds, noted the strategic use of these speculative reports, suggesting that they provide the President with an opportunity to distance himself from unfavorable narratives.

Notwithstanding the geopolitical tumult, Wall Street's key indexes gained momentum. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed to 43,108.79, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also advanced. Oil prices soared owing to increased demand spurred by a winter storm in the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025