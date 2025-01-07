BJP Confident Ahead of Delhi Assembly Election Date Announcement

With anticipation building for the Delhi Assembly election date announcement, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) showcased its determination to seize control in an upcoming electoral battle against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). BJP's candidates conveyed confidence in their strategy and a commitment to change.

From the Ambedkar Nagar constituency, BJP candidate Khushiram Chunar expressed optimistic prospects, asserting that the BJP will secure governance in Delhi. Echoing this sentiment, Ashish Sood, contesting from the Janakpuri seat, emphasized the elections' significance for Delhi's future and targeted AAP policies.

Furthermore, BJP's Dushyant Gautam from Karol Bagh highlighted the eagerness of Delhiites for a change in leadership. In contrast, AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar addressed the party's preparedness and confidence, stating that AAP is set to vie for a fourth victory under Arvind Kejriwal, in an election expected to be fair and transparent.

