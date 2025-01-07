Left Menu

Delhi Farmers in Dispute: Chouhan Criticizes AAP over Scheme Implementation

Ahead of Delhi Assembly polls, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan criticized the AAP government for not implementing central farmer schemes. He highlighted the non-operation of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and increased electricity rates for farmers, calling the AAP administration a 'tragedy' for local agriculturists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 13:57 IST
Delhi Farmers in Dispute: Chouhan Criticizes AAP over Scheme Implementation
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with Delhi farmer (Photo/@ChouhanShivraj)). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan engaged local farmers in a critical discussion spotlighting the lapse in implementing center-driven agriculture schemes. This session marked a significant outreach effort by the BJP.

Addressing the media, Chouhan lambasted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over its apparent failure to implement pivotal initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY). The Agriculture Minister criticized the absence of a dedicated agriculture minister in Delhi, stressing that the lack of cooperation from the state government renders Delhi farmers unable to reap potential benefits.

Additionally, Chouhan accused the AAP government of misleading farmers with the narrative of free electricity, while actually imposing higher rates. He urged the Delhi administration to enforce central welfare schemes aimed at improving farmer livelihoods. Simultaneously, the ongoing farmers' protests in Punjab, aiming for legal MSP guarantees, marked 330 consecutive days of demonstrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025