Delhi Farmers in Dispute: Chouhan Criticizes AAP over Scheme Implementation

In a strategic move ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan engaged local farmers in a critical discussion spotlighting the lapse in implementing center-driven agriculture schemes. This session marked a significant outreach effort by the BJP.

Addressing the media, Chouhan lambasted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over its apparent failure to implement pivotal initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY). The Agriculture Minister criticized the absence of a dedicated agriculture minister in Delhi, stressing that the lack of cooperation from the state government renders Delhi farmers unable to reap potential benefits.

Additionally, Chouhan accused the AAP government of misleading farmers with the narrative of free electricity, while actually imposing higher rates. He urged the Delhi administration to enforce central welfare schemes aimed at improving farmer livelihoods. Simultaneously, the ongoing farmers' protests in Punjab, aiming for legal MSP guarantees, marked 330 consecutive days of demonstrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)