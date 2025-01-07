Left Menu

Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail to Asaram Bapu on Medical Grounds

The Supreme Court has granted interim bail to Asaram Bapu on medical grounds until the end of March. While released, Asaram must avoid evidence tampering and contact with his followers, under police escort. Asaram, serving a life sentence, cites health issues in his bail plea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 14:35 IST
Self-styled godman Asaram (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has granted interim bail to self-proclaimed godman Asaram Bapu, citing medical grounds in a 2013 rape case. The court's decision came on Tuesday, allowing Asaram temporary relief till the end of March.

Justices MM Sundresh and Rajesh Bindal, who presided over the bench, have stipulated stringent conditions for Asaram's bail. The court has explicitly instructed him not to tamper with any evidence or meet with his followers during this period. Asaram will be escorted by three policemen, who have been ordered not to interfere with his medical treatment.

Asaram, who is currently serving a life sentence at Jodhpur Central Jail, argued for bail due to significant health issues, including previous heart attacks, necessitating advanced treatment. Additionally, he sought suspension of his life sentence, imposed by a trial court in Gujarat for the 2013 rape of a female disciple, but the Gujarat High Court had refused to suspend his sentence. Asaram subsequently petitioned the Supreme Court for release. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

