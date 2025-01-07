Delhi High Court Upholds CAT 2024 Results Amid Controversy

In a significant ruling, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday rejected a petition challenging the results of the crucial CAT 2024 examination. The exam, pivotal for admission to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other leading business schools, had faced criticism over alleged inaccuracies in the official answer key.

The petition, brought forth by a candidate, claimed that errors in the answer key significantly skewed the results. While addressing the case, Justice Tara Vitasta Ganju emphasized that judicial intervention in competitive examinations is generally reserved for instances involving substantial errors, and the current case did not meet the threshold for court interference.

During the proceedings, the petitioner highlighted a particular question that had attracted 272 objections, alleging discrepancies. However, IIM Calcutta, the examination's organizing body, defended its evaluation process, citing a thorough review by subject matter experts. The credentials of these experts were presented to the court, strengthening the examination's legitimacy. Despite concerns over transparency, the court found no compelling evidence to warrant altering the exam results.

(With inputs from agencies.)