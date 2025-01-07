Tragic Anniversary: Couple's Final Goodbye

A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Nagpur city as a couple, Jeryl alias Tony Oscar Moncript and his wife Annie, allegedly took their own lives by hanging on Tuesday, marking a tragic end to their 28th wedding anniversary.

Local police revealed that financial difficulties and childlessness may have played a role in their drastic decision. Before their suicide, the couple recorded a video message, which they shared on social media and sent to relatives, expressing their despair.

Their bodies were discovered by relatives, and authorities have registered the incident as a case of accidental death. The investigation is ongoing to explore the circumstances surrounding this tragic loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)