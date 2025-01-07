Tragic Anniversary: Couple's Final Goodbye
A couple in Nagpur, Jeryl and Annie Moncript, committed suicide on their wedding anniversary. Facing financial struggles and childlessness, they recorded a video before their death, which they shared on social media and with relatives. Police registered the case as accidental death.
- Country:
- India
A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Nagpur city as a couple, Jeryl alias Tony Oscar Moncript and his wife Annie, allegedly took their own lives by hanging on Tuesday, marking a tragic end to their 28th wedding anniversary.
Local police revealed that financial difficulties and childlessness may have played a role in their drastic decision. Before their suicide, the couple recorded a video message, which they shared on social media and sent to relatives, expressing their despair.
Their bodies were discovered by relatives, and authorities have registered the incident as a case of accidental death. The investigation is ongoing to explore the circumstances surrounding this tragic loss.
(With inputs from agencies.)