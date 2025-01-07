Left Menu

Tragic Anniversary: Couple's Final Goodbye

A couple in Nagpur, Jeryl and Annie Moncript, committed suicide on their wedding anniversary. Facing financial struggles and childlessness, they recorded a video before their death, which they shared on social media and with relatives. Police registered the case as accidental death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 07-01-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 18:51 IST
Tragic Anniversary: Couple's Final Goodbye
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Nagpur city as a couple, Jeryl alias Tony Oscar Moncript and his wife Annie, allegedly took their own lives by hanging on Tuesday, marking a tragic end to their 28th wedding anniversary.

Local police revealed that financial difficulties and childlessness may have played a role in their drastic decision. Before their suicide, the couple recorded a video message, which they shared on social media and sent to relatives, expressing their despair.

Their bodies were discovered by relatives, and authorities have registered the incident as a case of accidental death. The investigation is ongoing to explore the circumstances surrounding this tragic loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025