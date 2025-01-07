ITBP Celebrates 63rd Raising Day with Spirited Display in Khorda

The 63rd Raising Day of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was marked by a spirited ceremony in Khorda on Tuesday, where jawans showcased their remarkable skills in rescue operations and counter-terrorism drills.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, attending the ceremony, lauded the ITBP jawans for their indispensable contributions to the nation's security. He highlighted how the relentless commitment of these jawans, working under extreme conditions, ensures the safety of India's borders, particularly in harsh, snow-covered terrains.

Rai affirmed the ITBP's trust among top government officials and emphasized its pivotal role in border safety. Looking toward the future, he expressed confidence in India becoming a developed nation by 2047 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

