Left Menu

CRPF Jawans Injured in Chaibasa IED Blast Amid Anti-Naxal Operation

An IED blast in Chaibasa during an anti-naxal operation injured three CRPF personnel, including an assistant commandant. The injured are being airlifted to Ranchi for treatment. The incident recalls an earlier encounter in January involving security forces and naxals in the West Singhbhum district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 14:22 IST
CRPF Jawans Injured in Chaibasa IED Blast Amid Anti-Naxal Operation
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An IED explosion in Chaibasa, West Singhbhum district, left three CRPF personnel injured on Wednesday, including an assistant commandant, during an anti-naxal operation. The injured jawans are being transported via air to Ranchi for medical attention, according to the district's SP.

The blast occurred amid an early morning search operation targeting naxal activity. This incident continues the region's pattern of conflict, following a January encounter between Jharkhand Police, the 209 CoBRA battalion, and local naxal groups in the same district.

Police report that two INSAS rifles were recovered at the scene of the explosion, providing crucial evidence for ongoing investigations. Further details are awaited as authorities examine the situation. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025