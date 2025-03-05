CRPF Jawans Injured in Chaibasa IED Blast Amid Anti-Naxal Operation

An IED explosion in Chaibasa, West Singhbhum district, left three CRPF personnel injured on Wednesday, including an assistant commandant, during an anti-naxal operation. The injured jawans are being transported via air to Ranchi for medical attention, according to the district's SP.

The blast occurred amid an early morning search operation targeting naxal activity. This incident continues the region's pattern of conflict, following a January encounter between Jharkhand Police, the 209 CoBRA battalion, and local naxal groups in the same district.

Police report that two INSAS rifles were recovered at the scene of the explosion, providing crucial evidence for ongoing investigations. Further details are awaited as authorities examine the situation. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)