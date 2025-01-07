Left Menu

Statewide 'Bihar Bandh' Declared over BPSC Exam Scandal

Pappu Yadav has called for a statewide 'Bihar Bandh' on January 12 in response to the alleged BPSC exam leak. He praised the Governor's assurance of a high-level probe and urged solidarity for affected students. The Supreme Court has directed a plea to approach Patna High Court over related malpractices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 20:00 IST
Statewide 'Bihar Bandh' Declared over BPSC Exam Scandal
Purnea MP Pappu Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Purnea MP Pappu Yadav announced a statewide 'Bihar Bandh' scheduled for January 12, to protest against the alleged leak of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Preliminary Exam papers. Yadav emphasized the need for unified support for students and acknowledged the Bihar Governor's response and commitment to a high-level investigation.

In a statement to ANI, Yadav remarked, "The Governor showed empathy and assured justice for students. I have pressed for a comprehensive probe into the paper leak and implicated parties. Authorities have pledged to conduct thorough investigations." The proposed 'Bihar Bandh' is a call for collective action, not of political origin, according to Yadav.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has directed the petitioner to seek redress from the Patna High Court concerning allegations of malpractice during the BPSC exam held on December 13, 2024. Despite declining to assess the case, the Supreme Court highlighted the concerns around police actions during protests calling for the exam's cancellation.

Earlier incidents included the release of Jan Suraaj Party chief Prashant Kishor on unconditional bail after a brief detention related to his fast-unto-death protest against BPSC irregularities. Kishor, advocating for exam cancellation, criticized police force used against civil service aspirants.

Students continue to demand the annulment of the Integrated Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination 2024, administered by BPSC, amidst allegations of question paper leaks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025