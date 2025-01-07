Statewide 'Bihar Bandh' Declared over BPSC Exam Scandal

Purnea MP Pappu Yadav announced a statewide 'Bihar Bandh' scheduled for January 12, to protest against the alleged leak of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Preliminary Exam papers. Yadav emphasized the need for unified support for students and acknowledged the Bihar Governor's response and commitment to a high-level investigation.

In a statement to ANI, Yadav remarked, "The Governor showed empathy and assured justice for students. I have pressed for a comprehensive probe into the paper leak and implicated parties. Authorities have pledged to conduct thorough investigations." The proposed 'Bihar Bandh' is a call for collective action, not of political origin, according to Yadav.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has directed the petitioner to seek redress from the Patna High Court concerning allegations of malpractice during the BPSC exam held on December 13, 2024. Despite declining to assess the case, the Supreme Court highlighted the concerns around police actions during protests calling for the exam's cancellation.

Earlier incidents included the release of Jan Suraaj Party chief Prashant Kishor on unconditional bail after a brief detention related to his fast-unto-death protest against BPSC irregularities. Kishor, advocating for exam cancellation, criticized police force used against civil service aspirants.

Students continue to demand the annulment of the Integrated Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination 2024, administered by BPSC, amidst allegations of question paper leaks.

(With inputs from agencies.)