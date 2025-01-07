Left Menu

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized the need to eliminate VIP privileges in religious places, advocating for equality and inclusivity. He addressed the political climate and the importance of dialogue in democracy, while urging support for village development and cultural education through corporate contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 20:21 IST
VP Dhankhar Calls for Eradicating VIP Culture in Religious Sites
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Tuesday, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar called out the entrenched VIP culture in religious institutions, arguing that it contradicts equality and divinity, and should be abolished. He made these remarks during the inauguration of the Queue Complex and Jnanadeepa at Sri Kshethra Dharmasthala in Karnataka.

Criticizing VIP privileges, Dhankhar urged religious places to be symbols of egalitarianism. "Religious institutions should represent equality – no individual stands higher before the Almighty. Let Dharmasthala set a precedent by discarding VIP culture, embracing inclusivity instead," he stated.

Dhankhar also addressed the current political environment, suggesting that the political climate needs moderation for the nation's benefit. "Politics should not focus solely on power. It's about service and unity amidst diverse ideologies," he argued. He advocated for dialogue as fundamental to democracy, and proposed village development as pivotal for national progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

